MHADA Lottery Deadline Extended: Second Extension For 2264 Homes of Konkan Board; Check New Date Here

The Konkan Board of MHADA has extended the deadline for submitting online applications for the sale of 2,264 flats under its public lottery for the second time following demand from homebuyers. Now, interested homebuyers can submit their applications until 11:59 PM on January 6, 2025, as confirmed by the board’s Chief Officer, Revati Gaykar.

Previously, the deadline was extended to December 24, 2024. Applicants can now participate in the lottery until January 6, 2025, after which the link for participation will be deactivated. Furthermore, applicants can make online payments for the earnest amount until 11:59 PM on January 7, 2025. Payments can also be made through RTGS/NEFT until the close of banking hours on January 7, 2025. The application process for the lottery started on October 11, 2024.

The list of eligible applicants will be published on MHADA’s official website https://housing.mhada.gov.in on January 20, 2025, at 6:00 PM. Applicants will have the opportunity to raise objections or claims regarding the provisional list until 5:00 PM on January 22, 2025. The final list of applicants eligible for the lottery will be published on January 24, 2025, at 6:00 PM.

The computerized lottery for eligible applicants will be held on January 31, 2025, at 10:00 AM. The results will be immediately available via SMS, email, and the MHADA app.

The lottery includes 594 flats under the 20% Inclusive Scheme, 825 flats under the 15% Integrated Housing Scheme, 728 scattered flats under the Konkan Board’s Housing Scheme, and 117 plots in Roha-Raigad and Oras Sindhudurg.