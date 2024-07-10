Mihir Shah, Accused in Mumbai BMW Hit-and-Run, Sent to Police Custody Till July 16

Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case, was sent to six days in police custody until July 16 by Sewri court in the city on Wednesday, July 10. Mihir was arrested on Tuesday after a nearly 60-hour statewide manhunt.

Mihir is a son of sacked Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, had been absconding since July 7 when he rammed his BMW into a two-wheeler in the Worli area of south-central Mumbai, resulting in the death of 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa, who was riding pillion, while her husband Pradeep survived with injuries.

Seeking Mihir's custody, the police on Wednesday told Sewri court in Mumbai that they have to find out how many people helped (the accused) after the incident and who all helped him to hide for so many days.

The police further said they needed to find out whether the accused had a driving license and what happened to the car's number plate, which the accused discarded after the accident.