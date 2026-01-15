Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Election 2026: BJP Representatives Caught with Candidate Name Cards at Mira Road Poll Booth

At a polling station in Shanti Nagar Ward Number 20 in the Mira Road area of Mumbai, a representative of a BJP candidate was allegedly found wearing cards displaying the names of all four BJP candidates in sequence. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has demanded strict action in the matter.

Voting began at the Shanti Nagar polling station in the morning. However, MNS alleged that BJP candidate representatives present at the polling booth at Ward Number 20 were openly displaying cards bearing the names of BJP candidates in alphabetical order. MNS candidate Drishti Ghag, along with party office-bearer Dilip Ghag, visited the polling station and objected to the act.

According to Ghag, despite the alleged violation taking place in full view, no police personnel or election officials intervened. She further alleged that voters were being influenced through indirect campaigning for BJP candidates inside the polling premises.

The MNS leaders questioned why polling officials failed to stop BJP representatives from displaying candidate name cards at the booth. Ghag has demanded that the police and municipal authorities immediately register a case against the concerned representative and candidate, and also sought cancellation of the candidature over the alleged violation of election norms.

Voting in 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra began on Thursday, January 15 with the spotlight on Mumbai, where the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is locked in an intense battle with the reunited Thackeray cousins for control of India's largest and richest civic body.