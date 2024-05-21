Mira Road: Mangroves Poisoned and Illegally Cut in Bhayandar, Environmental Activists Demand Action

Mira Road: Despite the Bombay High Court ordering the protection of mangroves, it has come to light that the brutal slaughter of mangroves has been reported in Bhayander's Indralok area. It has also been found for the first time that chemical poisoning has been done on mangroves in this place. Therefore, concerned environmental activists have expressed anger and demanded immediate registration of a case arrest of the accused and action against the concerned officials and employees responsible for protecting the mangroves.

Mangroves are protected by order of the Bombay High Court as well as under the law. In the 50-meter buffer zone of mangroves, construction is prohibited. A Mangrove Protection Committee has been formed by a court order and the responsibility of conservation of mangroves has been entrusted to the police, Municipal Corporation, Revenue Department, Mangrove Forest Department, etc.

The Mangrove forest which is located near Indralok Police Post, Ram Anant Building, and Gaondevi Chawl in Bhayander East has been under threat recently. The place has been occupied illegally by building sheds, and huts and dumping garbage. The waterways of the tide here have been closed. It has become a den for miscreants as well as addicts.

There have been many complaints about mangrove erosion in this area. But measures were not taken for the protection of mangroves including timely registration of cases. According to the order of the court, the path of tidewater has not been cleared by removing garbage, construction, etc.

Since the land is private, several developers have been eyeing the area and numerous large mangrove trees have been cut down with cutters, many of which have been cut down and pasted with chemicals and fell. Virbhadra Konapure of Go Green Foundation and other environmental activists immediately complained to the Revenue, Mangrove, and Police departments after it was found that mangrove trees had been slaughtered by conspiracy. The concerned departments inspected the spot on Saturday and inspected the mangroves and areas that have been heavily slaughtered.

Thane District Collector Ashok Shingare has taken cognizance of the matter and ordered the Additional Tehsildar to take action. Forest Ranger Vikrant Khade said that samples of trees have been taken by the Mangrove forest department and they will be sent for examination. Despite the complaints and spot inspections of the area, no cases were registered in time. The paths of tidewater have not been cleared by removing the filling - garbage and structures.

Virbhadra Konapure and Sabir Syed of Go Green Foundation, and Harshad Dhage of For Future have alleged that the concerned developer and land owner conspired and slaughtered the mangroves. They have demanded a case should be registered immediately and the accused should be arrested, as per the order of the court, the illegal constructions should be removed immediately.

