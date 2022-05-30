MNS chief Raj Thackeray to undergo leg surgery in Lilavati hospital

MNS chief Raj Thackeray will undergo surgery on his leg. The surgery will be performed on June 1. Raj Thackeray will be admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday. Raj Thackeray had been suffering from chronic foot ailments for the last few days. Raj Thackeray was going to visit Ayodhya on June 5. However, Raj Thackeray had to cancel his Ayodhya tour due to leg pain. After that, it was decided that Raj Thackeray would undergo leg surgery. The date of this surgery has finally been fixed. (MNS chief Raj Thackeray leg surgery)

After undergoing surgery on Raj Thackeray's leg, he will have to take a forced rest for about two months. Therefore, the MNS tour of Ayodhya and the agitation over mosques are likely to cool down. Raj Thackeray had given information about his surgery in a program a few days back.