MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Visits Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Residence for Ganpati Darshan (VIDEO)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray visited Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ Varsha residence in Mumbai for Ganpati Darshan on Thursday, September 3, amid the ongoing Ganeshotsav. Earlier, Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had visited Raj Thackeray’s residence for the same occasion.

In recent months, talks have surfaced about a possible alliance between Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. The Mumbai civic elections are approaching. Increased meetings between Raj Thackeray and the Shinde-Fadnavis camp have sparked speculation about political alignments.

Earlier, Raj Thackeray had supported the BJP in Lok Sabha elections and held rallies in Shiv Sena strongholds. Now, he appears to be coordinating with Uddhav Thackeray for the local elections.

No official announcement has been made about a Shiv Sena-MNS alliance. Local party leaders have been asked to work together and prepare for elections. Raj and Uddhav Thackeray had previously joined hands over the issue of mandatory Hindi in schools and held joint rallies.