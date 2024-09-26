Monitor Lizard Spotted in Mumbai: Viral Video Shows Goanna Roaming in Goregaon Society

A Monitor Lizard, also known by the names Goanna and Biawak, was seen in Goregaon residential society in Mumbai suburbs on Wednesday, September 25. A video shared on social media showed a huge lizard walking silently below the window of a flat in the city's housing society.

The spotting of Gonna in the area came after the significant rainfall in the city led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas, which might have forced this reptile to crawl out from its places. However, the user who shared the video on Thursday morning said that the huge reptile was seen in the premises of a building at NNP Colony in Goregaon East.

Monitor Lizard Spotted in Goregaon

According to the viral clip, the resident of the housing society filmed the video from a grilled window. The video shows a lazy Monitor Lizard slowly walking at the society premises and passing through the video shooter's flat while pulling out its tongue repeatedly.