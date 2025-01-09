Monkey Menace in Vasai: Residents Urge Authorities to Act as Animal Raid Homes

Residents of Ghanshyam Enclave and Classic Heights located on Bangli-Babhola Road in Vasai, have been enduring disturbances caused by an increasingly aggressive monkey over the past week. The monkey has been repeatedly attempting to enter flats, with some residents reporting direct attacks. In a particularly alarming incident, the monkey broke into a house and caused significant damage to items in the refrigerator.

The presence of the monkey has escalated to such a level that it has instilled a sense of fear among the residents. Many no longer feel secure even within the confines of their own homes. They are taking extra precautions, keeping their windows and doors tightly shut at all times, and avoiding any interaction with the animal. The constant threat of the monkey has disrupted their daily lives and left them feeling helpless.

Residents have expressed their concerns to the local administration and forest department, calling for immediate intervention. They are seeking prompt measures to address the escalating situation, as their safety and peace of mind are at risk. The community is growing increasingly desperate for a solution, as the monkey's presence continues to cause both fear and frustration.

Pankaj Jadhav, a wildlife biologist from SARRP INDIA, visited Ghanshyam Enclave to assess the situation firsthand. After observing the behavior of the animal and collecting relevant data, he confirmed that the monkey is a Bonnet Macaque, a species native to India. Bonnet Macaques are known to adapt well to urban environments and can sometimes pose a threat when they venture into residential areas in search of food or shelter.

