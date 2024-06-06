Monsoon 2024: Work on 143 Roads Still Underway; BMC Extends Deadline Till June 10

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has extended the deadline to complete the ongoing road works until June 10, aiming to make them trafficable. Previously, the civic body had set a deadline of June 7 and had warned contractors that failure to complete the work on time would result in the withdrawal of their contracts. Currently, work on 143 roads is still in progress across Mumbai.

Abhijit Bangar, Additional Commissioner (Projects), stated that most of the road work is nearing completion and expressed confidence that the works would be completed and roads made trafficable by June 10.

"At present, road works are underway at 24 locations in the Mumbai City area, 32 locations in the Eastern Suburbs, and 87 locations in the Western Suburbs," said Bangar. He added that most of these roads would be available for traffic from June 7, 2024, with the remaining roads opening for traffic by June 10.

"I have gathered detailed information about the selected roads in the three areas—Mumbai City, Eastern Suburbs, and Western Suburbs—and directed that all the roads be completed by June 10, 2024, with civil safety during monsoons in mind," said Bangar. He also directed that once these roads are made trafficable, barricades should not be seen anywhere during the rainy season.

During the monsoon, no agency will be allowed to dig roads. However, road digging will be permitted for essential needs such as electricity, gas, and water. "The road will be repaired soon after the work by the civic body to bring it back into good condition, and the repair cost will be recovered from the concerned agency," said Bangar.

After June 10, there will be no further extensions, and the civic body will take strict action. "We have asked all the contractors to inform us if they cannot complete the work on time, as we will appoint new contractors and recover the costs from the old contractors," he said.