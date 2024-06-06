Maharashtra Weather Update: Thunderstorm with Lightning and Gusty Winds Likely in Mumbai and Other Parts of State During Next 3-4 Hours

June 6, 2024

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nowcast warning at 7:00 p.m. IST on Thursday, June 6, 2024, for isolated areas in several districts of Maharashtra.

The warning predicts thunderstorms with lightning, light rain, and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kilometers per hour (kmph) over the next 3-4 hours. The affected districts include Palghar, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Sangli, Solapur, Nanded, and Mumbai.

Residents in these areas are advised to take precautions while traveling during the storm.

