Maharashtra Weather Update: Thunderstorm with Lightning and Gusty Winds Likely in Mumbai and Other Parts of State During Next 3-4 Hours
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 6, 2024 08:00 PM2024-06-06T20:00:43+5:302024-06-06T20:05:14+5:30
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nowcast warning at 7:00 p.m. IST on Thursday, June 6, 2024, for isolated areas in several districts of Maharashtra.
Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and light spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Palghar, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Sangli, Solapur, Nanded, Mumbai during the next 3-4 hours: IMD— ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2024
The warning predicts thunderstorms with lightning, light rain, and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kilometers per hour (kmph) over the next 3-4 hours. The affected districts include Palghar, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Sangli, Solapur, Nanded, and Mumbai.
Residents in these areas are advised to take precautions while traveling during the storm.