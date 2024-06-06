Maharashtra Weather Update: Thunderstorm with Lightning and Gusty Winds Likely in Mumbai and Other Parts of State During Next 3-4 Hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nowcast warning at 7:00 p.m. IST on Thursday, June 6, 2024, for isolated areas in several districts of Maharashtra.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and light spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Palghar, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Sangli, Solapur, Nanded, Mumbai during the next 3-4 hours: IMD — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2024

Residents in these areas are advised to take precautions while traveling during the storm.