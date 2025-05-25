Monsoon 2025: Southwest Monsoon Hits Maharashtra on May 25,10 Days Ahead of Schedule

Mumbai: In a significant weather development, the Southwest Monsoon has officially entered Maharashtra on May 25, 2025 — a full 10 days ahead of its normal onset date of June 5. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed the early arrival, which also marks widespread progress of the monsoon into several parts of the country.

Shubhangi A. Bhute, Scientist-F and Head of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, stated that the monsoon made its entry into Devgad in the Konkan region of Maharashtra today. “Normally, the monsoon arrives in Maharashtra and Goa around June 5. However, this year it has arrived 10 days early,” she said.

Southwest #Monsoon hits Maharashtra 10 days early — arrived in Devgad on May 25, says IMD. Heavy rain & thunderstorms likely in parts of Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra & Marathwada over next few days.

According to the IMD, the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the west central and east central Arabian Sea, more parts of Karnataka, the entire state of Goa, parts of Maharashtra, as well as additional areas of the Bay of Bengal and Northeast India. The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) now passes through Devgad, Belagavi, Haveri, Mandya, Dharmapuri, Chennai, Aizawl, and Kohima, extending up to 27°N/97°E — signaling a substantial advance when compared to historical norms. In 1990, the monsoon had reached Maharashtra as early as May 20.

More Progress Expected in Coming Days

Meteorologists predict that conditions are favorable for the monsoon to advance further in the next three days — including into central Arabian Sea, more areas of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), Karnataka (including Bengaluru), Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and additional northeastern states.

Rainfall Alert for Maharashtra

Meanwhile, a depression over Madhya Maharashtra has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area, now lying over south Madhya Maharashtra and neighboring regions of Marathwada and North Interior Karnataka. The system is likely to drift slowly eastward and weaken further over the next 24 hours.

An upper air trough extending from the east central Arabian Sea to north Odisha — passing through central Maharashtra, north Telangana, and south Chhattisgarh — is expected to intensify rainfall activity across the region.

Over the next 5–6 days, Maharashtra is expected to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with heavy to very heavy showers likely in isolated areas, particularly in Konkan and the ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra.

From May 25 to 27, scattered light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (reaching speeds of 40–50 km/h) is forecast across Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Advisory Issued

Authorities have urged residents, especially those in low-lying and landslide-prone areas, to remain alert and take necessary precautions. The early arrival of the monsoon is a crucial development for the agricultural season, but it also brings heightened risks of waterlogging and weather-related disruptions.