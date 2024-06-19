Monsoon Update: Moderate Rainfall Soaks Mumbai and Thane, 40-50 mm Recorded in Some Areas; Showers Continue Overnight in Isolated Spots

Mumbai and Thane have witnessed widespread moderate rainfall over the past 24 hours, with several areas receiving between 40 to 50 mm of precipitation. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast indicating that both cities can expect predominantly cloudy skies with intermittent moderate rain or thundershowers.

There is also a likelihood of heavy rainfall in isolated areas. Daytime temperatures are projected to hover around 35°C, while nighttime temperatures are expected to settle around 26°C.

The IMD forecasts a generally cloudy sky over the next 48 hours in Mumbai and its suburbs, with moderate to heavy rainfall expected. Maximum temperatures are predicted to reach approximately 33°C, with minimum temperatures likely around 25°C.