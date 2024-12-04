Mora–Mumbai Water Transport Service Disrupted Due to Silt Accumulation and Low Tide

The Mora–Mumbai water transport service, connecting Uran to Mumbai, has been significantly impacted due to the growing problem of silt accumulation at Mora Port and the increased low tide conditions. This has resulted in a noticeable decrease in passenger numbers.

The situation has worsened as the low tide has caused significant silt build-up, creating the risk of boats getting stuck on the route. As a precautionary measure, the water transport service was temporarily suspended on Monday for around five hours. Officials have confirmed that the service will remain closed for another five hours on Wednesday.

Mora Port has been facing the issue of silt accumulation for years, and despite spending crores of rupees to address the problem, the situation remains unresolved. The Mora–Mumbai water service, which has been operational since pre-independence times, serves as a critical transport link for commuters traveling between Uran and Mumbai. Passengers typically use this service for a smooth and quick journey, taking just 30 minutes to an hour.

However, with increasing low tide, boats are unable to dock, and many have been trapped in the thick silt. Several incidents have occurred in the past, where passenger boats got stuck, stranding passengers, while others have lost their way in the fog. Passengers on this route have been facing significant inconvenience, further aggravated by the poor facilities at Mora Port.

As the situation remains unresolved, the local community is calling for urgent attention to restore smooth operations for this vital water transport service.