MSRTC strike: ST workers attack Sharad Pawar's residence

Following the court's decision, ST workers protesting at Azad Maidan yesterday evening have suddenly become aggressive. The protesting ST workers staged a protest outside residence of NCP leader Sharad Pawar's 'Silver Oak'. These protesters are chanting slogans against Sharad Pawar.

Alleging that NCP President Sharad Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had obstructed the ST merger, ST workers staged a protest at Sharad Pawar's Silver Oak residence today.

The protesters are throwing sandals and stones at Sharad Pawar's house. The protesters have become more aggressive and have surrounded Silver Oak.

Police on Friday arrested some of the protestors. A large number of women have also joined this protest and they are at the forefront of this movement.

Employees are adamant that ST should be merged with the state government.