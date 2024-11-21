Mumabi Fire: Blaze Erupts on 36th Floor of 40-Storey Hirise Building in Grant Road

A Level I fire broke out on the 36th floor of the Siddheshwar Joity building on Grant Road on Thursday afternoon. The fire was swiftly extinguished, according to the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

The fire was reported around 3:55 p.m. after smoke was noticed on the 36th floor of the 40-storey building, located on Baliram Street in South Mumbai.

A Mumbai Fire Brigade official stated, “The fire was confined to a flat on the 36th floor of the ground-plus-40-floor building, and smoke was observed. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.”