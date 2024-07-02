Mumbai: 10-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted While Retrieving Ball in Goregaon

A tragic incident occurred on Sunday when a 10-year-old boy, Adil Chaudhary, was electrocuted while attempting to retrieve a ball from the rooftop of a police chowky in New Mhada Colony, Goregaon East. Adil, a fifth-grade student, was playing cricket with friends at Meenatai Thackeray ground around 3 pm when the accident happened. Shortly after the incident, a video capturing the aftermath went viral.

While playing, a ball landed on the roof of a police chowky built by Mhada. In his attempt to retrieve the ball, the child was electrocuted. The police chowky was unoccupied at the time, and authorities reported that its roof was made of metal sheets.

According to a report of TOI, The Dindoshi police moved the child to the Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari. His body was later sent for a post-mortem examination. An accidental death report has been recorded by the police.

Chaudhary's father works as a tempo driver. Police stated that no electric wires were found at the site. An investigation will be conducted to ascertain whether anyone's negligence contributed to the incident.

