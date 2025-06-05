Mumbai: 12 Baby Pythons Found Near SEBI Building in BKC Area (Watch Video)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (June 5, 2025): A total of 12 baby pythons were found near SEBI Bhavan in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex in five days. One of the snakes was killed after being crushed by a car. As the monsoon season underway, snakes are coming into human areas to find warmth. Several baby pythons were seen on the roadside near SEBI Bhavan. Snake rescuers were called to handle the situation.

Snake expert Atul Kamble and police constable Sachin More from Mahim police colony arrived at the site to help. They safely rescued the snakes.

The first baby python was found on the footpath outside SEBI Bhavan. After its rescue, the team checked the surrounding area and found another baby python that had died. Rescuers also found four more baby pythons nearby. One was under a stone. Another was inside a drain chamber. Two were hiding in garden bushes near the building. Six more were found on Tuesday. One more was found on Wednesday.

The large number of baby pythons has raised concerns among local residents. Snake experts advised people not to park vehicles on roads or in tight spots. They also warned against trying to handle snakes.

Residents are urged to contact snake rescuers or the forest department if they spot any snakes, Kamble said.