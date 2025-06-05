This Mumbai Rickshaw Driver Earns More Than Most CEOs - Here’s How

You never know what clever idea someone might come up with to earn money. A rickshaw driver from Mumbai is currently going viral, and for a good reason - he earns a whopping ₹5 to Rs 8 lakhs per month! People are stunned after hearing about his earnings. He doesn’t hold any high-level degree, nor does he have a traditional job - he simply applied a smart idea and worked hard to make a fortune. His creative thinking is earning him widespread praise. Lenskart’s Product Leader, Rahul Rupani, shared this man’s story on LinkedIn, and it’s now going viral. Rahul mentioned that this man earns Rs 5 to Rs 8 lakhs per month effortlessly, just with the help of his auto-rickshaw. When people came to know about this, they were shocked.

Sharing the story, Rahul explained that this man parks his rickshaw on the side of the road and makes at least Rs 20,000 daily. But what exactly does he do?

Also Read: Walton Goggins shares why he unfollowed Aimee Lou Wood on Instagram

Everyone is curious about what this viral Mumbai rickshaw driver actually does. Here's the answer: he stations himself outside a visa office and offers to keep people’s bags in his rickshaw while they go inside. Many of these people are carrying important documents and personal belongings related to their visa related work. In exchange, he charges them Rs 1,000. He typically gets 20 to 30 customers a day, allowing him to easily make Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 daily. This adds up to a monthly income of Rs 5 to Rs 8 lakhs. His story has now reached the masses and gone viral.

Rahul Rupani’s post has received numerous enthusiastic comments. One user wrote, “This man may not have a formal degree, but he’s using his intelligence better than many and earning great money.” Another commented, “It’s hard to believe that such a small idea can generate lakhs in income.” Netizens are showering him with praise.