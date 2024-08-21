Mumbai: 13 Houses in Mahim Police Colony Burgled, Valuables Stolen; Robbery Caught on CCTV

At least 13 houses at the police quarters in Mumbai's Mahim area were robbed by an unknown individual who stole valuable goods. The Mumbai Police are investigating the matter. The thief also targeted a society office and a playgroup area in the colony.

CCTV footage of the robbery was obtained from the society. According to the report by the Indian Express, the incident occurred on the interview night of August 16 and 17. “Around 7.30 am on August 17, constable Rajaram Mohite, who is assigned to oversee the police quarters, arrived there on learning about the theft. Mohite discovered that the thief broke into 13 police officers’ homes. Most of the residents were away during the night,” said an officer at Mahim police station.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Held For Robbing Businesswoman At Gunpoint.

The robber also targeted a playgroup and a society office within the building. “So far, we have confirmed that valuables and cash were stolen. We suspect the total value of the stolen items may be higher, as we are awaiting the return of residents to fully assess the losses,” the officer added.

Mahim police have filed a case based on Mohite’s complaint and are actively searching for the suspect in a robbery case. Police reviewing CCTV footage from the premises and examining records of known offenders in the area for potential leads