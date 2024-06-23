Mumbai: 131-year-old Bellasis ROB Shut For Repairs from Tomorrow, See Optional Roots

The 131-year-old Mumbai's Bellasis rail overbridge at Mumbai Central will be closed for 18 months starting from June 24. This bridge connects Dr. Anandrao Nair Marg in the east to Vasantrao Naik Chowk in the west and is important for both vehicles and pedestrians. It will undergo demolition and reconstruction during this period.

The decision to close the bridge was announced by the traffic police in Mumbai, affecting the connectivity between Tardeo and Nagpada via Mumbai Central. The Western Railway (WR) has allocated a contract worth Rs 24 crore for the demolition and reconstruction of the railway portion of the bridge. Built in 1893, the Bellasis Bridge has exceeded its intended lifespan of 100 years, necessitating a complete rebuild.

The reconstruction project involves raising the bridge's height from 5 meters to 6.5 meters above the tracks and is expected to be completed within 12 months for the railway section. The BMC will manage the approaches to the bridge, coordinating with WR for a cohesive reconstruction effort.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Expected with Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds

In recent developments, Mumbai authorities have also demolished the Carnac Bridge and are planning to dismantle the Sion Road Over Bridge (ROB), both of which are on the Central Railway (CR) network. These efforts are part of a broader initiative to upgrade and modernize Mumbai's aging infrastructure, ensuring safety and efficiency for commuters in the bustling city.

OPTIONAL ROUTES FOR VEHICLES

Mumbai Central junction to Tardeo Circle junction:

Mumbai Central Junction | DB Marg | Navjivan Junction | Right turn | Diana bridge (Pathhe Bapurao Road) Tardeo Circle Junction

From Tardeo Circle Junction to Mumbai Central Junction:

Tardeo Circle Junction | Diana bridge (Pathhe Bapurao Marg) | Navjivan Junction | left turn | Dr DB Marg- Mumbai Central Junction