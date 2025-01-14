Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Girl Molested and Threatened to Withdraw Rape Case in Mulund, Accused Flees with Mobile

A 17-year-old minor girl was molested and threatened by her 20-year-old male friend to withdraw a rape case she had previously filed against him. The accused also stole her mobile phone and fled the scene. The incident occurred in the Mulund area and has been reported to the Navghar Police, who have registered a case against the accused under charges of theft, molestation, and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused, who already has a pending sexual assault case filed at the Kopri Police Station, is now facing charges in this new case involving the same victim.

The victim, a resident of Thane, and the accused were previously friends. Last year, the minor had filed a complaint against him at Kopri Police Station, accusing him of sexual assault, leading to a case being registered under the POCSO Act. Since then, there has been conflict between them.

On Saturday night, around 9:45 PM, the girl was returning home from Mulund when the accused approached her. He reportedly threatened her, demanding she withdraw the rape case filed against him. He also warned her of serious consequences if she refused to comply.

When the girl declined to engage with him, the accused verbally abused her, molested her, and snatched her mobile phone before fleeing the spot.

Following the incident, the victim lodged a complaint with the Navghar Police Station. Based on her report, the police have registered a case against the accused for theft, molestation, and under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

The accused remains absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.