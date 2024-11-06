Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Girl Molested in Chembur on Pretext of Job Promise in Forest Department; Accused Booked

A shocking incident has come to light in the Chembur area where a 17-year-old girl was allegedly molested and defrauded by a man who promised her a job in the Forest Department. The accused, Dhananjay Santosh Patil, has been booked by Nehru Nagar Police under various sections, including molestation, fraud, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Patil, a resident of Pachora, Mohadi in Jalgaon, is expected to be arrested soon, police said.

The complainant, a 17-year-old girl residing in Chembur with her family, works as a house help. She met Patil in August, when he claimed to have connections in the Forest Department and promised her and her brother jobs with the help of his acquaintances there. For this, he allegedly took a total of seven lakh rupees from her between August and October 2024, including Rs 2.6 lakh through online transactions and 4.4 lakh in cash. However, despite his assurances, he failed to secure the promised jobs for her and her brother. When she realized she was being deceived, she asked him to return her money, but he continued to dodge her requests.

During this period, he allegedly hugged her inappropriately from behind and touched her chest, engaging in obscene acts. Following this incident, he reportedly fled.

The victim informed her mother and brother about the ordeal, following which they decided to report the matter to the police. On Monday, November 4, she filed a complaint with Nehru Nagar Police. Based on her complaint, the police have registered a case against Dhananjay Patil under sections related to molestation, fraud, and the POCSO Act. He has been declared a wanted accused, and further investigation and questioning are expected to lead the arrest him.