Published: July 2, 2024 02:54 PM

Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Sleepwalks to Death After Fall From 6th Floor of His Building in Mazgaon

A 19-year-old boy died after he fell from the sixth floor of his building in Mumbai's Mazgaon. The victim was suffering from a sleepwalking condition. According to the police, family members of the victim, Mustafa Chunawala, claimed that he had a sleepwalking (somnambulism) condition.

After the investigation police said that "His mother had woken up for prayers in the morning. Chunawala fell from the sixth floor to the third-floor podium. Hearing a thud, the family rushed to see what had happened and found Chunawala lying on the podium. He was rushed to the hospital and was declared dead upon arrival," said a police officer.

The incident occurred around 5 am on Sunday in a building on Nesbit Road in Mazgaon, Central Mumbai. An officer from the Byculla police said they have registered an accidental death case and an investigation is underway.

