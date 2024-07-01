Mumbai Horror: Woman Strangled by Boyfriend After Breakup in Andheri; Accused Arrested

A young woman was strangled to death on Sunday in Andheri East due to a love affair, according to a police officer's report. The deceased had been in a romantic relationship with the accused and wanted to end it, but the accused, Zaib Khwaja Hussain Solkar (22), did not agree to the breakup. The accused allegedly lured the girl under the pretext of meeting her and then killed her. The police promptly registered a murder case based on Irshad Syed's complaint and arrested Zaib.

Irshad Syed, a tempo driver residing in Marol area, reported the murder case to the Sahar police. The victim, Sara Syed, was strangled to death in Chiman Pada, Andheri East. She was rushed to Cooper Hospital, where doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

Upon receiving the information, Sahar police reached the crime scene. Their investigation revealed that an argument between Sara and her boyfriend, Zaib Solkar, escalated, leading Zaib to strangle Sara to death.

The police registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC and initiated an investigation based on Irshad Syed's complaint. They found that Zaib resided in Jogeshwari East and promptly arrested him.

Police seized the scarf allegedly used by Zaib to commit the murder and continue to investigate the matter.