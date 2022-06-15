Mumbai: 19-year-old woman gangraped by four people, all arrested
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 15, 2022 06:24 PM 2022-06-15T18:24:40+5:30 2022-06-15T18:26:54+5:30
A 19-year-old married woman who came to Mumbai in search of a job was gang-raped in Mumbai's Kurla area on Tuesday. Mumbai Police has so far arrested four persons in this connection.
A Mumbai police official has informed about the incident. "A 19-year-old married woman who came to Mumbai in search of a job was gang-raped in Mumbai's Kurla area. Nehru Nagar police have registered a case and arrested four persons," a police official said on Tuesday. According to police, the victim is a resident of Kolkata and had come to Mumbai with her relatives in March in search of work.
The woman told police that she was raped by three men, including a relative. A case has been registered in this regard at Nehru Nagar police station. Police are investigating the matter.