Mumbai: 19-year-old woman gangraped by four people, all arrested

A Mumbai police official has informed about the incident. "A 19-year-old married woman who came to Mumbai in search of a job was gang-raped in Mumbai's Kurla area. Nehru Nagar police have registered a case and arrested four persons," a police official said on Tuesday. According to police, the victim is a resident of Kolkata and had come to Mumbai with her relatives in March in search of work.

The woman told police that she was raped by three men, including a relative. A case has been registered in this regard at Nehru Nagar police station. Police are investigating the matter.