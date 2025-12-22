Mumbai: 2 Injured After Fire Breaks Out at Colaba Social Bar and Restaurant's Kitchen

Two people suffered injuries after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a hotel in south Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, December 21. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the Colaba Social Bar and Restaurant, located on Boman Beharam Marg, behind the Taj Hotel.

A fire erupted in the kitchen area of the hotel located in the basement of a five-storey building. The fire brigade sent a team to the spot and brought the blaze under control by 4.56 pm.

Two persons sustained injuries in the accident. One of them, Sunil Singh (28), suffered five per cent burns and took discharge against medical advice, while the other victim, Subrat Barai (35), has been admitted to Saint George Hospital with 15 per cent burns. Barai is said to be in a stable condition, officials said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.