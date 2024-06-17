Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies After Falling Ill at Musical Event

Mumbai: A 20-year-old youth fell ill around 1:30 a.m. in a lawn in South Mumbai and was subsequently admitted to Masina Hospital in Byculla, where he passed away. The Yellow Gate Police Station has registered a case of accidental death and is investigating the matter. A senior police officer stated that the exact cause of death will only be known after the post-mortem report is received.

According to information from the Yellow Gate Police, the youth, identified as Hamza Gulrez Khan, had visited a lawn in South Mumbai with friends on Sunday evening. He felt unwell there, and his friends took him to Masina Hospital in Byculla, where doctors declared him dead after examination.

Khan, an engineering student, resided in Lokhandwala, Andheri. His father is currently on a Hajj pilgrimage and is expected to return to Mumbai on Tuesday.

A senior police officer mentioned that the hospital informed the nearby Byculla Police Station about Khan's death. However, since Khan fell ill at Bayview Lawns in Mazgaon, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Yellow Gate Police Station, the case was transferred to Yellow Gate Police. Yellow Gate Police have registered an ADR (Accidental Death Report) in this matter. An 'Hour on Tour India Music Show' event was taking place at the Lawn where Khan fell ill.

A police officer confirmed that Khan's body has been sent to Sir J.J. Hospital for post-mortem. The officer stated, "The actual cause of death will be known after the post-mortem. We are waiting for the post-mortem report."

Police have not yet gathered substantial information about Hamza Gulrez Khan's parents' business.