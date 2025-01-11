Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Woman Accuses Friend and His Brother of Leaking Explicit Content on Social Media

In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old woman from Vile Parle has accused her friend and his brother of leaking explicit photos and videos of her on social media, tarnishing her reputation. Acting on her complaint, the Juhu Police have filed a case against Aryan kumar and Ajay kumar, both residents of Haryana. A police team is set to visit Haryana to apprehend the accused.

The complainant, a 21-year-old woman, lives with her family in Vile Parle and is a third-year Hotel Management student at a reputed college in Bandra. She had an active Instagram account, and in September 2024, she received a friend request from Aryan Kumar. She accepted the request, and they began chatting regularly, often engaging in video calls.

During these conversations, Aryan Kumar allegedly started making lewd remarks and engaged in inappropriate conversations. Despite the woman explicitly refusing to participate, Aryan kumar became enraged and threatened to inform her family about their friendship. He began blackmailing her and pressuring her to share intimate images, which she declined.

For about two months, they remained in contact. However, during her college exams, the woman deactivated her Instagram account.

On January 7, 2025, the woman reactivated her Instagram account. Soon after, Aryan kumar contacted her, demanding she deactivate it again. He threatened to ruin her reputation if she refused. That evening, Aryan Kumar’s brother, Ajay kumar, also called her, advising her to resolve the matter. He warned her that if she didn’t comply, he would share her explicit photos and videos on social media.

Ignoring their threats, the woman continued using her account. The next day, she discovered that explicit photos and videos of her had been circulated on various social media platforms through multiple accounts operated by Aryan Kumar and Ajay Kumar.

Upon learning about the incident from her friends, the woman checked her social media accounts and confirmed the allegations. She immediately lodged a complaint with the Juhu Police, naming Aryankumar and Ajaykumar as the culprits.

Taking the matter seriously, the police filed a case against the two brothers under charges of defamation and the circulation of obscene material. The accused, who reside in Sector 13, Ambala, Haryana, are now under investigation.

A police team is preparing to travel to Haryana to apprehend the accused and bring them to justice. Further investigations are underway.