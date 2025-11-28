Mumbai: 23-Year-Old Social Media Influencer Molested Near Goregaon; Victim Alleges No Help Received Despite Repeated Calls

A shocking incident of molestation has been reported from Goregaon, where a 23-year-old social media influencer was allegedly harassed by an unidentified man. The young woman narrated the entire ordeal through a post on her social media account, claiming that despite her screams, no one came forward to help, nor did she receive any response from police helplines.

According to the victim, the incident took place on 26 November at around 9:43 pm, on a bridge located near the Radisson Hotel in Goregaon (West). She was speaking on the phone when an unknown man approached her from behind and began touching her inappropriately. Terrified, she screamed for help. The accused then fled the spot in his car.

The woman said she ran behind the vehicle, but heavy traffic prevented her from identifying him. “I was standing in the middle of the road, crying and asking for help, but no one stopped to assist,” she wrote.

The influencer further stated that she had stepped out only for some small tasks and was fully dressed, yet such incidents still occur and women are often blamed afterwards.

Following the incident, she tried calling various emergency helplines—including 100, the women’s safety helpline, and other emergency numbers—but claimed she did not receive any response. She expressed disappointment that although Mumbai is considered a safe city, she got no help when she was in real danger.

After the matter surfaced online, the police stated that they have registered a case based on the woman's complaint. Two teams have been formed to trace the accused, and police are examining CCTV footage from the vicinity of the incident.