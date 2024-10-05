Mumbai: 23-Year-Old Student Found Dead In His Rented Powai Room; Suicide Suspected

A 23-year-old student was discovered dead in his shared room in Powai on Thursday evening. The body was found around 8:30 PM when his roommates returned home and received no response despite repeated knocking. In an attempt to get his attention, they even threw water through the window, but there was still no reply.

Concerned for his well-being, they ultimately forced open the door and found him unresponsive. According to police reports, the young man’s mouth was covered with masks and clothing. His body was transported to Rajawadi Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Authorities stated that no suicide note was found, and an accidental death report has been filed. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The Powai Police have since launched an investigation into the case.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.