Mumbai: 23-Year-Old Woman Dies by Suicide After Alleged Domestic Harassment By In-laws in Ghatkopar

Mumbai: A suicide case has came to light where a 23-year-old woman, identified as Hajira Khatoon, allegedly died by suicide after consuming poisonous medicine at her residence in Ghatkopar. This incident occurred on October 29, 2025. As per the police report she took extreme step after continuous harassment by her husband and in-laws. Accused identified as Hajira's husband, Mohammad Imtiyaz Mohammad Halim, 25, her sister-in-law Sabana, and her father-in-law, Mohammad Halim Mohammad Bashir Khan. Based on a complaint filed by Hajira's brother, Ghulam Mohammad Hanif Mohammad Rasul.

FPJ reported, as per the FIR, Gulam Rasul of Tulsipur, Uttar Pradesh, has eight siblings, including Hajira, who married Mohammad Imtiyaz on December 2, 2023. Imtiyaz lives with his family in Himalaya Society, Milind Nagar, Ghatkopar (West) and works as a helper, while his father owns a grocery shop. At the beginning married life was smooth but later fight started and soon it turned into domestic violence. The harassment escalated, leading her brother to take her back to their family home in Uttar Pradesh. After more than a year, Imtiyaz promised no further conflict and convinced Hajira to return to Mumbai. Later, during her pregnancy, she briefly stayed with her parents before going back to her husband's home.

Upon returning to her in-laws' house, she was allegedly subjected to physical and emotional abuse by her husband, father-in-law, and sister-in-law, stemming from family issues and her failure to obtain money from her parents. On October 29, at approximately 2:30 PM, Ghulam Rasul, while in Vapi, Gujarat, received a call from Imtiyaz stating that Hajira had ingested poison and was being treated at Sion Hospital.

Rasul requested a video call to see his sister Hajira, but Imtiyaz refused, claiming she was on a ventilator. Later that night, around 8:30 PM, Imtiyaz informed Rasul that Hajira had died during treatment. Rasul and his family immediately went to Sion Hospital in Mumbai.After his sister's death, Ghulam Rasul filed a complaint with the Ghatkopar police. A case has been registered against three accused under sections 80, 85, 108, and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cruelty (physical and mental abuse) and abetment of suicide. Police are investigating the matter.