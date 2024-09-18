Mumbai: 250 Mobile Phones and 22 Gold Chains Stolen During Immersion Procession

On Wednesday morning, the Ganesh immersion ceremony in Mumbai concluded smoothly, but thieves took advantage of the procession to commit thefts. Complaints of stolen mobile phones and 22 gold chains were registered at the Kalachowki, VP Road, and DB Marg police stations during the Ganesh immersion processions in Lalbagh and Girgaon.

These figures are based on complaints received by Wednesday afternoon. Additionally, several reports of missing mobile phones at Dadar Chowpatty and Juhu Chowpatty have been filed, though the police have not released any statistics regarding these incidents. Meanwhile, 38 children and 19 adults who were separated from their families during the immersion at Girgaon Chowpatty have been located and reunited with their relatives.

On Tuesday, millions of Ganesh devotees participated in the immersion procession in Mumbai. The areas of Lalbagh, Parel, Girgaon Chowpatty, Dadar Chowpatty, and Juhu Chowpatty were bustling with devotees. However, a large number of thieves also infiltrated the procession. Complaints of 64 stolen mobile phones and 22 gold chains from Lalbagh were reported at the Kalachowki police station, leading to the arrest of eight individuals. Among the arrested, two gangs were from Delhi and one from Uttar Pradesh, while the remaining five were from the Thane district.

In Girgaon Chowpatty, 99 mobile phones were reported stolen, with a complaint lodged at the DB Marg police station. Additionally, a complaint was registered at the VP Road police station for 89 stolen mobile phones during the Ganesh immersion procession from Girgaon to Chowpatty. Sources also reported significant thefts of mobile phones at Dadar and Juhu Chowpatty, but the local police have not provided any figures.

During the immersion at Girgaon Chowpatty, 38 children and 19 adults who were lost in the crowd have been located by the police and reunited with their families.

