Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Youth Brutally Murdered in Dongri; Case Registered Against Unknown Assailants

A 26-year-old youth was brutally murdered in Dongri area of Mumbai on Friday evening. The deceased has been identified as Arfat Khan, who was allegedly strangled and beaten to death by unidentified assailants.

According to Dongri Police, the incident occurred between 5 pm and 6:30 pm near Liberty House gate in Bisti Mohalla. The case came to light when Arfat’s younger brother, Noman Khan (21), received a call from his cousin sister Adeeba, informing him that Arfat was lying motionless near Liberty House gate.

On reaching the spot, Noman found his brother lying face down. He tried to shake him, but there was no response. He noticed fresh strangulation marks on Arfat’s neck and visible injury marks on his stomach. Soon, their father and uncle also reached the spot.

Noman immediately dialed the police helpline number 100. A team from Dongri Police Station arrived, followed by forensic experts, and carried out the spot panchnama. The body was shifted to Sir JJ Hospital in a 108 ambulance, where doctors declared Arfat dead.

Based on Noman’s complaint, police have registered an FIR under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unknown persons. Investigators suspect that Arfat was assaulted and strangled with a rope-like object.

Police have begun scanning CCTV footage from the area and are probing possible motives behind the murder.