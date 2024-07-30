Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Mentally and Physically Disabled Woman Raped in Kurla, Accused Shopkeeper Still at Large

A rape case has been reported in Kurla West involving a 27-year-old girl with mental and physical disabilities. The victim's 65-year-old mother lodged a complaint at the Kurla Police Station, leading to the registration of a case against the accused, Rashid Mohammad Munna Mansoori. The case is being pursued under sections 64(2), 64(2)(1), and 64(2)(c) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.

The complainant, a 65-year-old woman, has been living in Kurla for the past five years with her disabled daughter. Her 27-year-old daughter, who is mentally and physically disabled, has been receiving treatment at JJ Hospital for several years. Next to the house where the victim lives, there is a shop selling mattresses, pillows, and curtains, which Rashid Mohammad Munna Mansoori (30) has rented for the past five years. The victim's mother knows him. Rashid often helped the victim's mother with household chores, which led her to trust him.

The incident occurred when Rashid called the complainant's phone three times between 5 and 6 PM, requesting that she send her daughter to his shop to collect some khichdi (a dish). Around 6 PM, the complainant sent her disabled daughter to Rashid's shop. The 27-year-old returned home around 7:40 PM, appearing very frightened. The mother noticed blood stains on her daughter's salwar (pants). When she asked her daughter about it, the victim recounted the shocking and disgraceful events that occurred at Rashid's shop.

After hearing the truth, the victim's mother went to the accused's shop but found it closed. She then inquired with neighbors and learned that around 7 PM, Rashid had called a shopkeeper's mobile phone and admitted to the inappropriate actions with the girl, asking the mother to come to his house to settle the matter and help him. Disturbed by this incident, the victim's mother filed a complaint against Rashid at Kurla Police Station. Based on this complaint, a case has been registered against Rashid, but the police have not yet arrested him.