Mumbai: 31-Year-Old Cricketer Dies of Heart Attack While Playing Cricket at Azad Maidan

Sudden deaths due to heart attacks or cardiac arrest are on the rise in Maharashtra's capital, Mumbai, In a recent incident of Vikram Ashok Deshmukh (31) from Siddheshwar Kuroli (Taluka Khatav) tragically passed away due to a heart attack while playing cricket at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai on Sunday, December 15. While leading his team towards victory, he lost the ultimate battle of life.

Vikram, also known as Vicky, was an engineer by profession and worked in an IT company. Alongside his job, he was passionate about cricket. He regularly enjoyed playing competitive cricket on Sundays and holidays. On Sunday, he was playing a 25-over practice match at Azad Maidan.

Vicky’s team was chasing a target of 159 runs, and he had brought his team close to victory by scoring their highest runs. In the 10th over, he first complained of chest pain but continued playing for the next six overs. After completing a run, he suddenly collapsed on the ground, told an eyewitness.

Vicky was the brother of Mumbai police officer Nitin Deshmukh. He is survived by his parents, wife, and a one-and-a-half-year-old son. His last rites were performed at his native village in Kuroli.