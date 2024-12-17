Sudden Death Caught on CCTV Camera in MP: Man Dies of Heart Attack While Riding Bike in Betul

A shocking incident has come to light from Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, where a man riding a bike suffered a heart attack and died on the spot. The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. The deceased has been identified as 42-year-old Uday Singh Rajput, who worked as a supervision field worker at the hospital in the malaria department. Singh was riding his bike when he suddenly fell down in the middle of the road, as seen in the CCTV footage.

According to Police Station In-charge Ravikant Dehariya, around 9 p.m., the police received information that a person had fallen unconscious while riding a bike in Moti Ward, Kothibazar, Betul. Upon reaching the scene, they found a mobile phone in the man's pocket, which was ringing at the time. When they answered the call, his wife identified him as Uday Singh Rajput.

The family arrived at the scene and rushed him to the district hospital, but the doctor declared him dead after examining him. An autopsy was conducted, and the initial report revealed that the cause of death was a heart attack. The incident has left the family devastated and caused a stir in the area.

Uday Singh is survived by his son, and his father is a retired employee of the health department. This sudden death has deeply affected both the family and the department, and the incident has become a topic of discussion in the area. The sudden occurrence of heart attacks has created an atmosphere of fear among the people.