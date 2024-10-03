Mumbai: 36-Year-Old Man Dies After Kitchen Slab Collapses in Grant Road MHADA Building

A 36-year-old man died after the kitchen slab of a second-floor apartment collapsed to the ground floor in a five-story MHADA building in Grant Road on Thursday morning. The building, identified as MHADA Building No. 2, is located at United Chambers, near Shalimar Hotel, opposite Bharat Nagar on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road.

The victim, Sagar Shivaji Nikam, was taken to J.J. Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the slab from the second floor fell onto the first floor, causing the first-floor slab to crash onto the ground floor. This incident occurred in the ground-plus-five-story residential building.

The BMC's Disaster Management Unit reported that the collapse was first reported around 10:18 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2024. Rescue operations were quickly initiated by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, ambulance services, and local ward officials after reaching the scene.