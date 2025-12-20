Mumbai: 39-year-old Gas Agency Owner Cheated of Rs 99 Lakh by Extortionists Posing as Police Commissioner

A shocking case of cyber extortion has come to light from Mumbai’s Malad area, where a 39-year-old gas agency owner was allegedly cheated of Rs 99 lakh by unidentified persons who threatened him in the name of the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Terrified by the constant threats and fearing arrest, the businessman even left his home and attempted to end his life. However, timely intervention by the police averted a major tragedy. The Dindoshi Police have registered a case of extortion against unknown persons in the matter.

The victim, a resident of Malad East, runs a gas agency in the Kurar area. He had gone missing from his house a few days ago, following which his wife lodged a missing complaint with the police. Acting on technical inputs, the police traced him to Dahanu railway station in Palghar district. During questioning, the gas agency owner broke down and narrated his ordeal to the police.

According to the complaint, a man identified as Pravin Khedekar, who resides near the gas agency godown, used to collect donations from the victim every year during the Ganpati festival. In September, Khedekar approached the gas agency owner stating he was in need of money, and took Rs 10,500 from him.

Soon after, the victim received a phone call from an unknown person who introduced himself as a “Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police”. The caller falsely claimed that Khedekar had committed a murder and that the gas agency owner had allegedly paid money to get the killing carried out. To “settle” the matter, the caller demanded Rs 50,000.

The accused later called again and claimed that they had “eliminated” Khedekar to save the victim, and demanded Rs 2 lakh to erase the “stain” of murder from his name. The extortion escalated further when another caller directly posed as the Mumbai Police Commissioner and threatened the businessman.

Out of fear, the gas agency owner took loans from financial institutions such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and Tata Capital. He also raised money on the credit of his gas agency. In total, he paid Rs 80 lakh in cash and Rs 19 lakh online, amounting to Rs 99 lakh, to the accused.

When the extortionists continued to demand more money, the distressed businessman, fearing arrest and unable to cope with the pressure, left his home on December 15 with the intention of ending his life.

The Dindoshi Police have registered a case under Section 308 (Extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Investigations have revealed that the gang used a senior citizen to collect cash from a garden. Police are now searching for the main masterminds behind the extortion racket.