Mumbai: 41-Year-Old Man Defrauded of Rs 86.85 Lakh in Share Market Investment Scam; Case Registered

Mumbai: In significant fraud 41-year-old employee lost his 86.85 lakh in investment trading scam. Fraudster promised man to give high returns by investing this amount. This incident is from Chembur and cyber police has registered case against unknown persons and initiated further investigation. Complainant is a resident of 15 Road, Chembur, lives with his family.

According to complaint registered by Rohin Shamji Vora, on September 11, 2025 he received message on messaging platform WhatsApp which told him to invest in the stock market through an “Edelweiss Investment” WhatsApp group. Initially he ignored the message, but later, he clicked on the link sent by fraudster. Complainant downloaded the app and filled his personal details as a part of KYC process. He then started trading on the app from October 28, 2025.

As reported by FPJ, group consist of 104 members and was managed by two administrators identified as Meera Joshi and Venkatchalan Ramaswami. Accused regularly conducted trading classes via message and other accused use to conclude the session. After gaining confidence in trading, victim invested Rs. 86.85 lakh. App showed profits in his virtual trading account, but when he went to withdraw the amount on December 8, 2025 he was asked to pay 30 percent service fee. Vora, suspecting fraud, contacted the cyber helpline at 1930 and filed a complaint with the Eastern Region Cyber police.

Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act, and an investigation is ongoing.