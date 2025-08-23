Mumbai: 5-Year-Old Boy's Body Found in Kushinagar Express Train Toilet at LTT, Murder Suspected
By vishal.singh | Updated: August 23, 2025 15:46 IST2025-08-23T15:38:21+5:302025-08-23T15:46:13+5:30
A shocking incident was reported from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) when the body of a minor child was recovered from a train’s toilet.
According to railway officials, the body of a 3-year-old child was found stuffed inside a dustbin in the toilet of the Third AC Coach (B2) of Kushinagar Express (Train No. 22537).
The incident came to light around 1 am, when the Kushinagar Express arrived at platform number 4 of LTT. The train was scheduled to return as Kashi Express (15017) for its onward journey. During routine cleaning on the platform, a cleaning supervisor noticed the body in the dustbin of the coach’s toilet and immediately alerted authorities.
The matter was reported to the station manager at 1:50 am, following which Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and senior railway officials rushed to the spot. The body was later sent to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the child was strangled to death before being hidden in the dustbin. Sources indicate that the prime suspect is allegedly a relative (brother) of the deceased child, though police are yet to confirm this officially.
Currently, both GRP and RPF are conducting a joint investigation, and a detailed report is awaited.
The gruesome discovery has spread shock and panic among passengers at the busy terminus.