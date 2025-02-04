Mumbai: 53-Year-Old Woman Ends Life by Jumping From 7th Floor in Mulund Due to Prolonged Illness

A 53-year-old woman, reportedly distressed by prolonged illness, died by suicide after jumping from the seventh floor of a building in Mulund. The deceased, a native of Pune, had come to Mumbai for medical treatment and was staying at her sister’s residence. She had been suffering from diabetes for the past 27 years. Since no foul play was suspected, the Mulund Police have registered a case of accidental death.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sunita (53), a resident of Daund, Pune. She was supposed to undergo treatment at JJ Hospital in Mumbai and had arrived at her sister’s house in Mulund for the same. However, on Monday, she jumped from the seventh floor of the building. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared her dead before arrival.

The Mulund Police have recorded the statements of her sister, husband, and son. Investigations revealed that Sunita had been suffering from high diabetes for 27 years. Two years ago, she had suffered a heart attack and also had an eye-related ailment. She was brought to Mumbai for her eye treatment, but before undergoing the procedure, she took the extreme step.

Police confirmed that the family has not raised any suspicion regarding her death. As a result, a case of accidental death has been registered. The Mulund Police are conducting further investigations.