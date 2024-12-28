Mumbai: 55-Year-Old Man Arrested Under POCSO for Showing Obscene Clip to Girl in Bus

A 55-year-old passenger was arrested under the POCSO Act for grabbing the hand of a seven-year-old girl and showing her an obscene video on his mobile phone while on a bus in Mumbai's Parel area. The incident occurred on Thursday evening when the bus was crowded. The girl's mother, with the help of other passengers, handed the accused over to the police.

The police registered a case under Sections 74, 75 of the Indian Code of Justice and Section 12 of POCSO. Upon checking the accused's mobile phone, police found obscene videos. The accused, who works in a private company, has been arrested.

Watchman Arrested for Lewd Behavior Towards Girl

In a separate incident, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a society security guard in the western suburbs of Mumbai. The incident took place on the evening of December 23 when the girl was returning home from play. The girl's parents approached the police after she narrated the incident to them. The accused has been arrested.