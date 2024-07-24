Mumbai: 67-Year-Old Temple Priest Injured in Knife Attack in Malad; Two Booked

Mumbai, July 24: A 67-year-old priest was attacked with a knife on the premises of a temple in Malad area allegedly by a youth who was sacked as a caretaker of temple cows some months ago.

An FIR for an attempt to murder was registered against the attacker, Suryanarayan Das, following the incident on Tuesday, and an unidentified person whose exact role in the crime is under investigation, an official said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Man Killed in Fight Between Two Groups in Chembur, 6 Arrested.

Mahant Madhavdasji Rambalakdas Mahatyagi was performing a daily ritual at the temple when Das stabbed his shoulder with a knife, the official said, adding that Das was captured on CCTV cameras while fleeing.