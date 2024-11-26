Mumbai: 70-Year-Old Man's Death Reopened as Murder Investigation After Three Years

Azad Maidan Police have registered a case of murder on Monday in connection with the death of a 70-year-old man that occurred three years ago. The case was filed following the intervention of the deceased's sister, who sought legal recourse in the matter. Based on the orders of the Sessions Court, the murder case has now been officially registered.

Amrutlal Krantilal Patel (70), a resident of Navsari, Gujarat, was brought to Mumbai’s Bombay Hospital on April 16, 2021, due to deteriorating health. However, he passed away before being admitted. At the time, the Azad Maidan police registered the death as an accidental death. An autopsy report confirmed Patel’s death as natural, leading to the closure of the investigation.

However, Patel's sister, Jyotsnaben Patel, alleged foul play and approached the police, claiming that her brother had been murdered. The police, citing the natural cause of death, did not file a murder case. Dissatisfied, Jyotsnaben moved the Magistrate Court, which dismissed her petition.

Determined, she escalated the matter to the Sessions Court. Acting on her plea, the Sessions Court directed the Azad Maidan Police to register a murder case and investigate further. Following the court’s directive, the police on Monday booked Patel's wife, Hemlata Patel, and their domestic help, Deepak Jha, under charges of murder.

An official stated that both Hemlata and Deepak were with Patel while traveling from Navsari to Mumbai. The police have now intensified their investigation into the matter.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.