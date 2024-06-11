Mumbai: Deadline for Installing Protective Grills Beneath Manholes Ends; BMC Claims 94% Completion

Mumbai: While the deadline for installing protective grills beneath manholes ended last week, civic officials claim to have covered 94% of them. The work on covering the remaining drains is underway and will be completed in the next few days, assured a civic official.

There are a total of 97,287 manholes, of which 74,693 are for sewer lines and the remaining 22,593 are for stormwater drains. There have been cases of incidents when pedestrians became victims after falling into manholes.

According to BMC, more than 91,000 manholes have been fitted with protective grills made of iron, and the remaining will be covered in the days to come.

Earlier, the deadline was May 31, 2024, which was extended until June 5. However, all the manholes could not be covered with protective nets.

A senior civic official informed that the remaining manholes to be covered are mostly roadside. "The installation of manholes in the middle of the road has been completed," said the official, adding that the work is being carried out on priority and will be completed in a few days. The estimated cost of the installation of the grills is Rs. 90 crores.

Manhole covers made of cast iron are frequently stolen since they fetch an average price of Rs. 4,000. Due to their value, mischievous individuals stole around 836 manhole covers in 2022. Following this, the civic body is installing protective grills that cannot be easily removed, making procurement more difficult.

Following directives from the Bombay High Court (HC) last year, the BMC started the process to install protective grills beneath the manholes. The grills will prevent mishaps, such as citizens, animals, or vehicles falling into open manholes, especially during the monsoon.

Total manholes and drains:

Sewer lines: 74,693

Stormwater drains: 22,593