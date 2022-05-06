Mumbai AC Local: Increase in AC Local passengers as ticket prices go down

Fares for AC locals have been slashed by 50 per cent due to poor response from passengers. The revised rates were implemented from May 5 yesterday and the passengers seem to have taken full advantage of this. Passengers seem to prefer AC locals after the rate cut. As a result, the number of passengers in the local trains seems to have increased.

Passengers have opted for AC local trains due to the heat wave in Mumbai and surrounding cities on the one hand and the growing congestion in general local train. As many as 2,308 air-conditioned local train tickets were sold on the Central Railway line till 2 pm yesterday. 3,052 tickets were also purchased on the Western Railway. Central and Western Railways claimed that the response was better than other days. The number of passengers is expected to increase further.

Even today, AC Local has seen a good response from passengers as reduced ticket prices have been good news for passengers. Passengers who are happy with the reduction in ticket prices have said that the frequency of AC local trains should be increased now. Passengers have also demanded that the government reduce the monthly pass rates.