Mumbai AC local train ticket fare reduced by 50 percent

Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve has announced a relief to Mumbaikars. According to Danve, Mumbai air-conditioned local ticket prices are being reduced by 50 per cent. Minister of State for Railways Danve said that the decision was taken after discussions with various levels of people. Passengers are expressing satisfaction over the decision taken by the government this summer.

"We were asking people from different walks of life how much the air-conditioned train fares should be reduced. Someone was saying reduce the rate by 30%, someone was saying reduce the rate by 20%. But the Prime Minister of the country is always making decisions keeping in mind the common man. Therefore, we are also making a decision for the common man and reducing the ticket price of air-conditioned locals by 50 per cent, 'said Raosaheb Danve.

How did the ticket price change?

Raosaheb Danve while giving details about this decision while reducing the ticket price. Earlier, Mumbaikars had to pay Rs 135 for a 25 km journey. However, the ticket price will now be Rs 65. Also, those who used to travel a distance of 50 kms used to be charged Rs 205, now the fare will be Rs 100, 'informed Danve.