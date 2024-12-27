Mumbai AC Local Train Update: Several AC Trains in Central Line To Run As Non-AC Due to Technical Issue

Mumbai's Central Railway Division's Sr DCM said that several air conditioners (AC) local trains will be run as non-AC local on the Central line from Friday afternoon, December 27, due to a technical glitch in the rake (chain of carriages).

Following Train will run as Non - AC due to technical issue in Rake

Following Trains Will Run as Non-AC

96324 A40 Ambernath - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Departure 02:00 pm is cancelled.

97239 DL 29 CSMT - Dombivili Departure 04:00 pm.

97240 PDL 6 Dombivli - Parel Departure 05:32 pm.

97149 PK27 Parel - Kalyan Departure 06:45 pm.

97154 PK32 Kalyan - Parel Departure 08:10 pm.

97175 PK35 Parel - Kalyan Departure 09:39 pm.

97178 TK28 kalyan - Thane Departure 11:04 pm.

Smt. Sudha Dwivedi HD TTE Central Railway Mumbai Division has been awarded the 'Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Purashkar' 2024 for outstanding work in the Ticket Checking field.

Today first-class passengers of Trans-harbour line have felicitated her.@drmmumbaicr@YatriRailwayspic.twitter.com/pYieFtzGxV — Sr DCM, Mumbai, CR (@srdcmmumbaicr) December 27, 2024

Another video post by the Central Railway division on X (formerly known as Twitter) said that Central Railway Mumbai Division TTE Sudha Dwivedi has been awarded the 'Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Purashkar' 2024 for outstanding work in the Ticket Checking field. The ward was felicitated by first-class passengers of the Trans-harbour line.