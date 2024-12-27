Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Western Railway Announces Special Trains to Clear Extra Rush; Check Dates and Timings

In view heavy rush of pilgrims for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Western Railway has announced the operation of several special trains to accommodate the expected surge in passenger traffic. These trains will connect key cities in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh with major pilgrimage destinations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Western Railway has launched 98 special trains to facilitate pilgrim movement for Mahakumbh 2025, with 34 operated by the Ahmedabad division. Dedicated RPF teams ensure safety, and bookings have already begun, with most trains witnessing full occupancy, said Ahmedabad Railway PRO Ajay Solanki.

Running of Special Trains on special fares by Western Railway during KUMBH MELA - 2025 to clear extra rush of passenger traffic.



Special Train Schedule

Train 09031: Udhana - Ghazipur City

Dates: January 17, 2025, and February 16, 2025 (2 Trips)

Departure: Udhana Station at 06:40 AM

Arrival: Ghazipur City at 18:05 PM the next day

Route: Via Vadodara, Ratlam, Ujjain, Bina, Prayagraj Jn., Varanasi Jn., Jaunpur Jn.

Train 09019: Valsad - Danapur

Dates: January 8, 17, 21, 25; February 8, 15, 19, and 26 (8 Trips)

Departure: Valsad Station at 08:40 AM

Arrival: Danapur at 18:00 PM the next day

Route: Via Nandurbar, Bhusaval Jn., Itarsi Jn., Jabalpur, Satna, Prayagrajcheoki, DD Upadhyay Jn.

Train 09017: Vapi - Gaya

Dates: January 9, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24; February 7, 14, 18, and 22 (10 Trips)

Departure: Vapi Station at 08:20 AM

Arrival: Gaya at 19:00 PM the next day

Route: Via Nandurbar, Bhusaval Jn., Itarsi Jn., Jabalpur, Satna, Prayagrajcheoki, DD Upadhyay Jn.

Passengers are encouraged to take advantage of these special train services. Booking for these trains opened on December 21, 2024, and can be done through Reservation Centres or online via the IRCTC website.