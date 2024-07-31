Mumbai AC Local Train Update: Western Line Air-Conditioned Trains Running As Non-AC Today Due to Technical Glitch; Check Details

Due to technical issues, several AC local trains on the Western Railway will operate as non-AC services today (July 31). Mumbai Division of Western Railway took to social media X (formerly known as Twitter) to inform about the local update. "Due to some technical problem following AC local trains will be run as non-AC on 31.7.2024," said DRM in a post on X.

Affected AC Local Trains and Their Timings Are as Follows:

Due to some technical problem following AC local trains will be run as Non-AC on 31.7.2024:-



06.57 hrs Mahalaxmi- Virar 94009

08.33 hrs Virar-Churchgate 94018

10.24 hrs Churchgate -Borivali… — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) July 31, 2024

6:57 AM Mahalaxmi - Virar (Train No. 94009)

8:33 AM Virar - Churchgate (Train No. 94018)

10:24 AM Churchgate - Borivali (Train No. 94023)

11:35 AM Borivali - Churchgate (Train No. 94030)

12:45 PM Churchgate - Borivali (Train No. 94035)

1:55 PM Borivali - Churchgate (Train No. 94040)

3:05 PM Churchgate - Borivali (Train No. 94047)

4:18 PM Borivali - Churchgate (Train No. 94050)

5:15 PM Churchgate - Borivali (Train No. 94055)

6:08 PM Borivali - Churchgate (Train No. 94058)

7:00 PM Churchgate - Vasai Road (Train No. 94063)

8:41 PM Vasai Road - Churchgate (Train No. 94072)

9:57 PM Churchgate - Virar (Train No. 94077).

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Update: Harbour Line Trains to Terminate at Sandhurst Road for Parel-CSMT 5th & 6th Rail Line Construction?.

Earlier on Tuesday, a major disruption erupted in the Central Line of Mumbai local train due to a signal failure between Byculla and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) stations. Due to this, office goers were stranded during pick hours. According to the news, train were running late about 25 to 30 minutes.